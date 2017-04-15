Women of rubies

‘The joy and fulfilment in my heart cannot be contained when clients say I’ve helped them achieve their desired weight’

Dr. Damola Ladejobi is a professional nutritionist and weight loss expert. She also has a law degree from the University of Exeter with a BL from Nigerian Law School. She once had a severe case of started Gastrointestinal Reflux Disease which doubled up her size and weight. She got inspired to start ‘Ask Damz’ after her personal experience with weight loss, to help people going through similar issues. Read more about her inspiring interview with Women Of Rubies below.

Childhood

As a child, I always knew that I wanted to help people in any way that I could. So that’s probably why I chose to study law but as we will have it I’m currently in the nutrition field, so I still get to do what I grew up wanting to do.

Being a certified Nuritionist

I am a professional nutritionist and weight loss expert. I am a UK certified personal nutritionist with a diploma in nutrition. I have a law degree from the University of Exeter with a BL from Nigerian law school. I am the first child of my parents; I have one amazing sister (Farah). I am married to my best friend Mr Adebisi Ladejobi and the mother of two lovely children Ifeoluwa and Oluwatobiloba Ladejobi.

Inspiration behind “Ask Damz”

The inspiration behind Askdamz will have to be my personal experience with weight loss. Earlier in my life, I had severe GERD (Gastrointestinal Reflux Disease) and my size affected not only my health but my passion for fashion as well because I couldn’t fit into most of the outfits in the stores. Also knowing that a lot of people are going through these same issues as I did and the drive to want to help people live a healthier lifestyle, look and feel better about themselves, hence the birth of Askdamz.

Nutrition over Law

I wouldn’t say I completely chose law over nutrition as I still advise people in a way or the other on legal matters but nutrition is more or less like a God-given passion. Also, through my personal experience with weight loss and the drive to help people going through the same situation as I did thus me choosing nutrition.

Projects in the pipeline

I do have other projects in works but they are not completely finished, once they are ready it will be made known to the public.

Fulfilment

I wouldn’t say there has been one reward I will call the greatest, but whenever I have clients who say I have helped them reach their desired weight goal or body goal and how I helped them improve their diet and also live a healthier lifestyle, the joy and fulfillment I have in my heart can’t be contained. That alone is the greatest reward.

Nigerians views on Nutritionist

I do think Nigerians appreciate nutritionists.The world is evolving and people are becoming aware of the need to eat healthier and ultimately live a better lifestyle. Nutrition is not a one size fits all approach because our bodies and systems react differently, you’d need a nutritionist to advice on the kind of food you should be eating and what quantity or portions you should be having in order to live a healthier life.

Women who inspire me

Ibukun Awosika, Fade Aluko, Omilola Oshikoya and Foluso Gbadamosi just to name a few. These are women who inspire me considering how successful they are in their different fields and they make me want to do and be a better person and give me the urge to contribute to the society at large.

Nigerian women and their diet

There is literally information out there for everyone but what works for A will most likely not work for B. So I will say there is information but not everyone knows how to tweak it in a way to better improve their diets.

Final word for women all over the world

It doesn’t matter what size you are, you are beautiful in your skin. Don’t try to be like the girl in the magazine, the girl in the magazine doesn’t look like the girl in the magazine.

