Amend Constitution to guarantee local government autonomy – Adeolu Akande – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Amend Constitution to guarantee local government autonomy – Adeolu Akande
Vanguard
A former Chief of Staff to the governor of Oyo State and Visiting Professor of Political Science at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Adeolu Akande, has advocated local government autonomy as the panacea to the problem of local government …
We have a president who we can guarantee will not steal Nigeria's money – Shittu
Saraki Senate President congratulates NGE's President, Egbemode
May Day: Ajimobi promises payment of 4-month salary arrears
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!