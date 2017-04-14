World Biomedical Science Day: Association alert Nigerians on antibiotics resistance

The Association Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has said ignorance, poverty and weak regulations in various health practices are leading factors for increasing antibiotics resistance in Nigeria. Alhaji Toyosi Raheem, National President of the association, made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja. Raheem said the briefing was part of the activities…

The post World Biomedical Science Day: Association alert Nigerians on antibiotics resistance appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

