World health day: ACT Foundation commends FG on health development

… Advocates for more awareness on mental health

In commemoration of the World Health Day marked globally on April 7, novel nonprofit grant making organization, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT Foundation) has commended the Federal Government for the growth and development of the health sector in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, ACT Foundation Osayi Alile in a statement to the press said the government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the lives of the Nigerian citizenry.

In line with the global theme for the 2017 World Health Day termed “Depression,” the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that depression is the largest cause of disability worldwide and if not properly managed, can lead to suicide.

WHO also stated that by its ranking, depression ranks as the third leading cause of global burden of mental and behavioral disorders and will move to first place by 2030 if not checked.

This frightening statistics is a call to action for the health sector to pay close attention to this aspect of mental health within the Nigerian community.

However, WHO further highlights that depression is preventable and can be treated through therapy and the use of anti depressant drugs. It also noted that for people living with depression, talking about the symptoms and effects of this malaise can be the first step to recovery.

Speaking in line with the theme, Alile noted that depression is a time bomb waiting to explode. She advocated for people to be more aware about mental health in the country so as to prevent the unfortunate spate of suicides in the country.

In her words, “Depression is a mental disorder and a major challenge to health. People living with this condition can barely carry out their daily activities thus they become less contributory members of the society”.

“First I must commend the Federal Government for the attention it gives to the health sector, and also urge them to pay keen attention to mental health which is a relegated aspect of health in our society”.

While admonishing Nigerians, Alile said “There is need for us to understand depression, its causes, prevention and treatment. Another crucial thing which we must learn to do is stop the stigmatization of people living with this condition, and encourage people to seek assistance in order to live a happy and empowered life which we all truly deserve”.

The World Health Day is celebrated on the 7 th of April yearly to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization as well as raise awareness around specific health topics of concern to people all over the world.

Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation is a non-profit grant making organization that aims to promote social impact initiatives through the promotion of healthy living, empowerment, leadership and the environment.

ACT Foundation aims at building sustainable communities and providing innovative solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.

