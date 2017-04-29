Pages Navigation Menu

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: JOSHUA, KLITSCHKO IN FINAL SHOWDOWN TODAY

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

World heavyweight championship blockbuster fight  between undefeated champion Anthony Joshua and long-reigning kingpin Wladimir Klitschko billed for London  is the most significant heavyweight fight in more than a decade. The British sensation Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) and Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs) will unify the heavyweight division as they meet for Joshua’s IBF World Championship and […]

