World Intellectual Property Day AVRS takes piracy campaign to Alaba – Pulse Nigeria
|
World Intellectual Property Day AVRS takes piracy campaign to Alaba
Pulse Nigeria
While speaking at a forum with members of the Alaba International Market, Emeruwa stressed the need to shun piracy and embrace creativity. Published: 11:39; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. search. Image …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!