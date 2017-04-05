Pages Navigation Menu

World Leaders Condemn “Chemical Attack” in Syria

Posted on Apr 5, 2017

World leaders have condemned the alleged use of chemical weapons in the ongoing war in Syria. Warning: Video contains disturbing images Pope Francis called it an “unacceptable massacre” of innocent civilians. Western countries including the United States blamed Syrian government forces for the attack, which choked scores of people to death in the town of […]

