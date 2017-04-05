World Leaders Condemn “Chemical Attack” in Syria
World leaders have condemned the alleged use of chemical weapons in the ongoing war in Syria. Warning: Video contains disturbing images Pope Francis called it an “unacceptable massacre” of innocent civilians. Western countries including the United States blamed Syrian government forces for the attack, which choked scores of people to death in the town of […]
