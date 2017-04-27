World malaria day: Mushin residents get 1000 nets

Residents of Mushin, a suburb of Lagos State on Wednesday got 1000 mosquito nets as gifts to commemorate the 2017 World Malaria Day celebrated around the world.

An initiative, Malaria To Zero visited the area and gave advice to residents on how to curb malaria, modes of getting to know the symptoms and mediums of preventing the deadly disease.

Agoyi Mary, who is a volunteer for the event and medical students from the University of Lagos, advised the residents on the health benefits of sleeping under malaria treated net.

“Treated nets help prevent malaria and that’s why it’s being distributed here today. Kids below age five, pregnant women, foreigners and sickle cell carriers should be made to sleep using these nets because they are more prone to malaria than others,” she said.

“Treated Mosquito nets keep the female anopheles mosquito which causes malaria to humans away from the body. Malaria can only be gotten from the bite of the female anopheles mosquito, it can’t be gotten through spiritual means, by eating or drinking too much or even stress.”

She also urged the people to make use of the nets given to them and not abandon them in their homes.

On the other hand, Aderemi Olatunde, also a volunteer from the University of Lagos, stated the symptoms and methods of preventing malaria.

“Fever, headache and having a bitter mouth are some of the symptoms of malaria.

“However, since prevention is better than cure, we can prevent it through maintaining a very clean environment and ensuring that all containers of water are properly covered to keep mosquitoes from breeding around our homes.”

Aderemi further advised on how to make use of the nets distributed noting that the nets must be hung for a whole day in a cool place before being used.

“You can wash the nets when it gets dirty but it should not go beyond twenty times in four years. You should also ensure the nets are kept from the rays of the sun because it will go on to weaken the chemicals on the nets, therefore, making them less powerful.”

Mrs. Bolanle Victor–Laniyan, Head of Sustanability of Access bank, a sponsor of the event said malaria is responsible for the death of about 300,000 people yearly and it is important that the residents used the nets appropriately to prevent it.

Dr. Muntaqa Umar Sadiq, Chief Executive Officer, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, one of the sponsors of the event said the aim of the program was to eradicate malaria in Mushin. He also went on to appreciate the religious and traditional leaders in the environment for their enormous support to the success of the event.

The Oba of Odi Olowo, Mushin, Fatai Irawo who led other traditional and community leaders to the event thanked the sponsors for enlightening his people and advised them to use the nets in their homes to ensure that malaria becomes a thing of the past for members of the community.

Speaking with The Nation, Mrs. Adeleke Oduntan thanked the organisers of the event and prayed for them; “this is a good initiative and we are all grateful to the organisers, may God almighty continue to bless them for this”.

Another resident who simply gave his name as Apostle Giwa appreciated the traditional rulers for being able to bring such a “wonderful development” to the community.

