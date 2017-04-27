World Malaria Day: UUTH CMD Advocates Use of Insecticide Treated Mosquitoes Net

As Nigeria join other countries to mark world Malaria Day, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University of Uyo Teaching Hospital Professor Etete Peters has emphasized the use of long lasting insecticide treated mosquito net.

Professor Peters who made the call while exchanging views with our correspondent in Uyo on the occasion said Malaria still remain the leading cause of death among children in Nigeria and could be eliminated, if the citizens cultivate the habit of using insecticide treated bed nets.

He said as an effective preventive measure, treated mosquito net protect the people sleeping under it and that the insecticide in it not only kills mosquitoes, which carry the malaria parasites and other insects, but also repels mosquitoes. With treated mosquito nets, the number of mosquitoes, as well as their life span, is reduced.

According to him children under five years and pregnant women are vulnerable to malaria infections; so, they should sleep under long-lasting treated nets and always try to buy nets at primary healthcare and pharmacy to avoid adulterated ones.

Peters who doubles as the President of the Nigeria Thoracic Society (NTS) explained that malaria has been over diagnosed over the years because every case of fever was taken as malaria, but malaria researchers now know better that not all cases of fever are malaria.

He emphasized the need for citizens to always maintain clean environment because mosquitoes breed well in dirty environment.

While calling for more public enlightenment, he advised the people to visit any heath care units around them immediately they suspect feverish condition.

‘’ Mosquito does not transmit only malaria infection, but there are other such infections as Zika virus, yellow fever and dengue fever, which are all mosquito-transmitted diseases and we can avoid them, if our environment is clean’’ he stated.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

