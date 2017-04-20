World oil demand to rise – OPEC
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said demand for oil around the world is expected to rise. OPEC said this in the April edition of its Monthly Oil Market Report. World oil demand growth in 2016 was kept broadly unchanged at 1.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG