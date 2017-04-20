Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World oil demand to rise – OPEC

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said demand for oil around the world is expected to rise. OPEC said this in the April edition of its Monthly Oil Market Report. World oil demand growth in 2016 was kept broadly unchanged at 1.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.