World oil demand to rise – OPEC
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said demand for oil around the world is expected to rise. OPEC said this in the April edition of its Monthly Oil Market Report. World oil demand growth in 2016 was kept broadly unchanged at 1.38 million barrels per day (mb/d), averaging 95.05 mb/d. “For 2017, oil…
The post World oil demand to rise – OPEC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG