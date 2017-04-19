World-record Fee Transfers Will Become Less Frequent- Michael Reschke

Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke has explained why he believes world-record fees such as Paul Pogba’s transfer to Manchester United will become less frequent in the future…

“There was one transfer in excess of 100 million euros last season, Pogba, and maybe you could mention Gonzalo Higuain in the same bracket with 90 million euros,” Reschke told El Pais.

“But I predict fewer transfers of that stature in the future. Big clubs simply do not want to sell their best players. And the best players are already at these clubs.

“They only leave when their contract expires, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dani Alves. Maybe you are able to buy someone when he only has one more year left on his contract.

“The best players are already at Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico [Madrid], the big Premier League clubs, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.”

The post World-record Fee Transfers Will Become Less Frequent- Michael Reschke appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

