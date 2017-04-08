Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! Checkout Beautiful Traditional Pre-wedding Photo Of Nollywood Actor, Prince Nwafor & Amy, His Wife To Be

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The comic actor who has decided to quit bachelorhood and give marriage a shot, has his wedding dated on 7 April 2017.

Take a peek at his lovely Pre-wedding photos with his stunning bride, meanwhile checkout this new one that looks like he took it to ‘Nollywood setting’.

The look great.

