Wow! Checkout Beautiful Traditional Pre-wedding Photo Of Nollywood Actor, Prince Nwafor & Amy, His Wife To Be

The comic actor who has decided to quit bachelorhood and give marriage a shot, has his wedding dated on 7 April 2017.

Take a peek at his lovely Pre-wedding photos with his stunning bride, meanwhile checkout this new one that looks like he took it to ‘Nollywood setting’.

The look great.

