WOW! Meet the 55-year-old Model and Singer Who Looks Like a 20-year-old (Photos)

Meet the stunning model and Japanese singer, who is 55-year-old and looks like a woman in her twenties.

Seiko Matsuda has left many people wondering what could be the secret to her youthful look.

The model in the 2017 Florale by Triumph campaign who is also a pop singer-songwriter, dubbed ‘The Eternal Idol’ is proof that beauty truly knows no bounds and has wowed thousands as the star of the Summer campaign, reports Dailymail.

Seiko, who first made a name for herself in the music industry at 18, was seen in the video wearing a pale pink two piece and a gorgeous floral bra from the new range.

She then flashes a grin at the camera before running across a bed of flowers and posing candidly in a chair. The commercials were filmed with a special, high speed camera to capture her every moment and have earned her a new cult following among younger circles.

According to the company, the Florale line is specifically designed for mature wearers and is all about ‘complementing the unique beauty and confidence of women with an abundance of rich life experiences’.

Seiko, a woman who has embraced her age and exudes confidence in her own body and skin, was a perfect fit. The glamorous star also starred in the 2016 Florale by Triumph intimate apparel ads at the age of 54.

Seiko, one of the most recognisable faces in the country, was one of the most famed singers in the 80s and has held a number of records for the amount of singles on Japan’s Oricon charts.

She has also appeared in a number of TV shows and movies and has starred in commercials for the likes of Sony, Minolta and Diosa Hair Colour.