Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WRAP – Calls for a Zuma-free SA on Freedom Day – News24

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
WRAP – Calls for a Zuma-free SA on Freedom Day – News24

News24

WRAP – Calls for a Zuma-free SA on Freedom Day
News24
Johannesburg – Freedom Day on Thursday was marked by the jokes and jeering of a defiant President Jacob Zuma, as various detractors continued a chorus of calls for his political demise. Dubbing those protesting against him as people “who spent lots of …
Zuma: Much achieved to create democracy grounded on rule of lawEyewitness News
#FreedomDay: Zuma celebrates, but says more should be doneIndependent Online
Fix poorest schools firstHerald live
eNCA –South African Broadcasting Corporation
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.