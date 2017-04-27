WRAP – Calls for a Zuma-free SA on Freedom Day – News24
News24
WRAP – Calls for a Zuma-free SA on Freedom Day
Johannesburg – Freedom Day on Thursday was marked by the jokes and jeering of a defiant President Jacob Zuma, as various detractors continued a chorus of calls for his political demise. Dubbing those protesting against him as people “who spent lots of …
Zuma: Much achieved to create democracy grounded on rule of law
#FreedomDay: Zuma celebrates, but says more should be done
Fix poorest schools first
