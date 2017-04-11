Wushishi Local Government set to renovate Nnamdi Azikwe primary school

The Council members at the Wushishi Local Government in Niger has said it has spent N16 million to renovate damaged structures at the Zungeru Primary School attended by prominent Nigerians, including the nation’s first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe. Bashir Maishanu, its Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Wushishi that the school had …

