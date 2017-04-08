Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Xenophobia: Killing of Nigerian in South Africa reprehensible – FG

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

The Federal Government has condemned the death of a Nigerian in South Africa, Rasaq Ajao as “reprehensible”. The auto mechanic…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Read » Xenophobia: Killing of Nigerian in South Africa reprehensible – FG on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.