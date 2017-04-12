Xenophobia: Nigerian Mission in South Africa meets with taxi drivers, bereaved family members

Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, said on Wednesday that the mission had useful deliberations with members of the Taxi Drivers Association in Limpopo Province of South Africa.

Adama told the Newsmen on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the mission was joined by national officers and local chapter members of the Nigeria Union during the visit.

He also said the mission met family members of the Nigerian killed in Polokwane on April 6 and provided assistance to them while another Nigerian was receiving treatment in a hospital after the attack.

“ We held meetings with the South African Police and members of the Taxi Drivers Union and Nigerians in the province.

“ I am impressed with the useful discussions we had and for now, all is calm in the province,” he said.

Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President, Nigeria Union, said Razaq Ajao, a 39-year-old auto mechanic and indigene of Osun, was killed by a mob and had been buried at Polokwane.

He said that after the meeting with leaders of taxi drivers, a planned protest and attack against foreigners in the province was aborted.

Anyene said that the drivers took a decision to brief their members on the outcome of the meeting.

“ We are working hard to stop attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“ We are also aware that the Federal Government is working with its South African counterpart at a higher level on the issue.

“ We urge the South African authorities to ensure that Nigerians are not harmed in their country,” he said.

Anyene, who commended the Mission for its commitment to the welfare of Nigerians in South Africa, reiterated the determination of the union to sustain its partnership with it.

The post Xenophobia: Nigerian Mission in South Africa meets with taxi drivers, bereaved family members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

