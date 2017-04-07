Xenophobia: Nigerian mission on top of situation, says High Commissioner
The Nigerian Mission in South Africa on Friday said it had waded into issues surrounding Thursday’s renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. In the attack in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, one Nigerian, Razak Ajao, an auto mechanic, died and five others were injured. Amb. Martin Cobham, Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner in South Africa, told the News Agency…
