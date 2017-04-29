Xerona Duke: Stepping into her father’s shoes!

….’What I share with my dad’

Xerona Duke, the eldest daughter of ex-governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke may not be your favourite singer. But the international lawyer-turned-guitarist and singer is sure to put on a performance that will not only shame many of our pampered pop stars, but indeed, will blow your mind away.

The fair-complexioned beauty, who’s also a skilled saxophonist is one of the few daughters in the country to follow the footsteps of a politician-turned-jazz musician father.

Xerona believes that music is a second nature to both herself and her dad. As a child, she developed a strong passion for music, learning how to play the guitar, piano and saxophone alongside her siblings. “I started playing music right from when I was a child. Myself and my siblings took music classes while growing up. Music has been my first love. -I studied Law but now, I am taking music much more seriously,” Xerona enthused in a recent chat with Sidebeat.

Xerona says, even though they have different taste in terms of music, she owes her love for music to her dad, whom she describes as her first “rock star.”

Is she influenced by her dad’s kind of music? “Definitely yes, she replied, adding “ but I think I’m moving in a completely different direction from my dad. Musically, we have different tastes.”

She continues, “The kind of music that my dad likes; the old school stuff, highlife and so on. That’s what I grew up with. So, it formed the foundation of my music, but I like to expand and grow. Now, if you ask me what genre of music do I play? I can tell you, I just make music . If you like call it Afrobeat, Jazz or RnB, you may not be wrong. I just make music. My father enjoys some of the new sounds, but he is very much at home with the old school stuff. But I belong to the new school.”

Talking about how her dad perceives her music, Xerona replies, “He likes it, he has been very supportive of my music. And that’s because he thinks I have something to offer to the world. I am looking forward to performing one of my songs with him at the Runway Jazz festival, holding tomorrow.”

On what it takes to be Donald Duke’s daughter,Xerona says, one must be smart, a good listener and at the same time, outgoing. “I learn from my parents; always ensure that you are putting your best foot forward because you are not just representing yourself, you are also representing your parents and the country.”

For Xerona, what she shares with her dad is music. It’s very much a father-and-daughter enterprise, with each redefining the sound of African music. Last December, Xerona debuted in the Nigerian music scene, performing at EME’s Niyola ’s 2016 concert, ‘Yours Truly’, which held at The Bridge in Lekki, Lagos. Before then, she has worked with top Nigerian artistes including Ice Prince, Niyola and some international artistes.

So far, she’s recorded songs like; ‘Free Falling’, ‘Intangible’ and cover versions of songs by Jon Bellion and Jimmy Nevis.

Xerona says, she’s working toward releasing her EP next month. “We have finished recording and I’m trying to tie up all the loose ends before releasing the EP,” she hinted.

Just like his daughter, Duke is equally planning to release a full album to announce himself to the world. At the moment, he’s said to be in the studio working on his album.

Interestingly, both father and daughter will share the stage , this Sunday, when they will be performing one of Xerona’s songs,at this year’s Runway Jazz festival,holding at the Convention Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. Their performance will not only be the highpoint of the jazz night, but it will definitely leave a lasting impression that fathers and daughters can actually have meaningful musical collaborations on stage.

