Yakasai wants Northern monarchs to give 5% for education

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has called for legislation that will compel First Class traditional rulers in the north to contribute five percent of their consoli-dated federal allocation to address educational crisis in the region.

The constitution guarantees First Class traditional rulers five percent from the total revenue accrued to local government areas within their jurisdiction.

Yakasai, who spoke in Kano yesterday, against the backdrop of comments by the Emir of Kano, said: “The traditional institutions that are receiving substantial amount of money.

“I want to call for legislation to be made that monies allocated to traditional councils should be regulated.

“Although, it is their money, the proposed law will make it mandatory for them to set aside five percent for educational development in North.”

The post Yakasai wants Northern monarchs to give 5% for education appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

