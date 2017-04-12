Yakubu Dogara reveals his Monthly Net pay is N402k as House of Reps Speaker (See his payslips)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday revealed he earns N402,000 as his Monthly Netpay after he shared these photos of his payslip from October 2016 to March 2017.

Dogara shared the photos of his payslip from October 2016 – March 2017 after Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, challenged members of the National Assembly to share details of their budget as proof that they are indeed in support of the anti-corruption fight of the Buhari-led administration.

The photos continue below.

