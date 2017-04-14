Yari asssures sustainability of life saving interventions in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has pledged to sustain activities of the Maternal Newborn and Child Health programme (MNCH2) in the state.

The Governor made the pledge during an engagement with key stakeholders including the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, during the effort to tackle the current meningitis outbreak in the state.

Yari promised to sustain the interventions of the programme while assuring that life saving drugs and commodities will continue to be made available free of charge to women and children in the state.

He also gave a nod of approval to partnership talks between the state and the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) for operationalization of the Volunteer Obstetrics Scheme (VOS) and the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance Review (MPDSR).

