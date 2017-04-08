Yari disagrees with Emir Sanusi, says meningitis has a spiritual connection

By Nwafor Sunday

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state yesterday responded to the comments made by Emir Sanusi, insisting that the comments were half-truth.

He maintained that the outbreak of the disease indeed has a spiritual connection.

“I stand by my words that if people do not change, God will not change for them. Therefore, I will answer the Emir perfectly and give him the Quran content of the Hadith where I belong to and where I have my fact.

“For instance, I made mention that in the past we have Type A, which vaccines have been brought and they have vaccinated over four million doses in 2011.

“We are now having Type B and Type C which they don’t even know. At the Centre for Disease Control in Chicago where we get our vaccines from, they only have five million,” he said.

Recall that the Emir of Kano had on Wednesday, at the opening of the Kaduna State Economic and Investment Summit, criticised the statement credited to the Zamfara State Governor on meningitis, saying they were horrendous and “Islamically incorrect”.

The post Yari disagrees with Emir Sanusi, says meningitis has a spiritual connection appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

