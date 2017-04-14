Yay! Project Fame Season 9 Winner Okiemute drops Her Debut Single titled “Good Loving” | Listen on BN

Okiemute Ighorodje, simply known as Okiemute who won the 9th edition of the MTN Project Fame West Africa last year has finally made her debut with this lovely tune titled “Good Loving“, produced by Kezyklef. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

