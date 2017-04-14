Yay! Project Fame Season 9 Winner Okiemute drops Her Debut Single titled “Good Loving” | Listen on BN
Okiemute Ighorodje, simply known as Okiemute who won the 9th edition of the MTN Project Fame West Africa last year has finally made her debut with this lovely tune titled “Good Loving“, produced by Kezyklef. Listen and Download below: Download
