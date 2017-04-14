Ycee is thrilled as he hangs out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay

Nigerian artiste, Ycee was recently spotted hanging out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay. The ‘Jagaban’ crooner shared a photo with Zaaki referring to him as one of the greatests. See below:

The post Ycee is thrilled as he hangs out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

