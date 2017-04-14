Ycee is thrilled as he hangs out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay
Nigerian artiste, Ycee was recently spotted hanging out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay. The ‘Jagaban’ crooner shared a photo with Zaaki referring to him as one of the greatests. See below:
