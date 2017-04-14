Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ycee is thrilled as he hangs out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian artiste, Ycee was recently spotted hanging out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay. The ‘Jagaban’ crooner shared a photo with Zaaki referring to him as one of the greatests. See below:

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ycee is thrilled as he hangs out with veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.