Ycee’s “Juice” hits Top Spot on iTunes Chart

Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Tinny Entertainment frontliner, Ycee‘s hit track “Juice” off his just release “The First Wave” EP is currently sitting atop the iTunes chart displacing Davido‘s ‘If‘ with Wizkid‘s “Come Closer” coming in third. The song which features Maleek Berry and was produced by Adey, became an instant hit from its release with massive downloads and airplay […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

