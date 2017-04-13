Pages Navigation Menu

Yemen’s Houthi court sentences veteran journalist to death

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A Yemeni security court under control of Iranian-allied Shiite Houthi movement on Thursday sentenced a veteran journalist to death over charges of spying for neighbouring Sunni Saudi Arabia. Houthi-controlled state Saba news agency reported that the court convicted Yahya al-Jubaihi, 61, of “illegally establishing contact with a foreign state which is Saudi Arabia . He…

