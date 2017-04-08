Yemi Alade Kicks Off her Mama Africa World Tour in Paris selling out the Le Trianon | See Photos – Bella Naija
Bella Naija
Yemi Alade Kicks Off her Mama Africa World Tour in Paris selling out the Le Trianon | See Photos
Bella Naija
Global music force Yemi Alade, kicked off the first leg of her Mama Africa World Tour in France, and it was amazing. The Effyzzie Music singer sold-out the iconic Le Trianon, Paris; days before the concert. Armed with her Ova Sabi band and dancers …
Yemi Alade gets massive love from French fans who can't get enough of her
