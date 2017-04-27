Yobe Residents Using Mosquito Nets for Fishing – Official
The Yobe Primary Health Care Management Agency says residents of the state have converted mosquito treated nets for malaria protection to fishing nets. Dr Hauwa Goni, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Yobe Islamic Centre, on Thursday in Damaturu. Goni, who spoke through Dauda Bukar, the Director, Primary Health Care, […]
