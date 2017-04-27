Yobe Residents Using Mosquito Nets for Fishing – Official

The Yobe Primary Health Care Management Agency says residents of the state have converted mosquito treated nets for malaria protection to fishing nets. Dr Hauwa Goni, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Yobe Islamic Centre, on Thursday in Damaturu. Goni, who spoke through Dauda Bukar, the Director, Primary Health Care, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

