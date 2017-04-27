Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yobe Residents Using Mosquito Nets for Fishing – Official

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Yobe Primary Health Care Management Agency says residents of the state have converted mosquito treated nets for malaria protection to fishing nets. Dr Hauwa Goni, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Yobe Islamic Centre, on Thursday in Damaturu. Goni, who spoke through Dauda Bukar, the Director, Primary Health Care, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.