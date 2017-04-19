Yoghurt and vaginal health

By Funmi Ajumobi

THERE are lots of write ups online that have not been authenticated. Though, many will write that what they post is according to research report from one university or the other, homemakers need to be careful of applying everything they read online. Yoghurt may have good bacterial cultures needed for a healthy vagina but not all yoghurts are produced equally especially in Nigeria where many of them are purely sugar based. Whatever you want to go for, make sure you consult your doctor. There are lots of natural things around us that you can take to maintain your vaginal health.

Drink water

Water is the best treatment for any ailment or any maintenance you want to make concerning your health. This is a no-brainer. Being properly hydrated is good for your whole body, vagina included.

Take Garlic

Garlic has anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties. You can eat it raw, cooked or take it in pill form. It’s good for getting rid of yeast infections too.

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables

Eating plant-based food reduces menstrual cramps, improves your skin and gives you easier orgasm. Eat a diet high in vitamins and minerals. Leafy greens should be part of your diet.

Eat nuts and seeds

Seeds and nuts are high in vitamin E, which prevents dryness of the vagina, as well as oils. Almonds and pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, which helps combat itching and regulates the menstrual cycle.

In all, consult your doctor before taking anything. If you are used to the above mentioned, hardly will you complain of any itching or unhealthy vaginal. Enjoy your week.

The post Yoghurt and vaginal health appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

