You are Public Property, Disclose your Health Status – Wole Soyinka to Buhari | WATCH

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has said that there is no point hiding President Buhari‘s health status as he has become “public property” by reason of his position. “Why is the president hiding his state of health? He’s supposed to understand he’s public property, me I’m still private property, that’s why I’m not in Aso […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

