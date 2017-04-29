You are Public Property, Disclose your Health Status – Wole Soyinka to Buhari | WATCH
Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has said that there is no point hiding President Buhari‘s health status as he has become “public property” by reason of his position. “Why is the president hiding his state of health? He’s supposed to understand he’s public property, me I’m still private property, that’s why I’m not in Aso […]
