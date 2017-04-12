You can ‘Learn What’s Next’ at Microsoft’s upcoming May event

All sorts of rumors are flying around about Microsoft’s Surface hardware line and the next Windows 10 build, and now we finally have an idea of when the company might provide some enlightenment.

The post You can ‘Learn What’s Next’ at Microsoft’s upcoming May event appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

