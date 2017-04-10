You can’t intimidate us, Sule Lamido tells Jigawa APC

From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

FORMER Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party to refrain from alleged plan to use “whatever means” to win the forthcoming local government polls in the state.

Lamido handed down the warning at a PDP members’ meeting , which held at the party’s secretariat in Dutse.

He affirmed the PDP is fully prepared and ready ahead of the polls.

“We are more than ready to confront the election; it is an election between us who have been around for 20 years against a party that is barely three years old.

“We are ready for the poll and we are more than ready for those of them who think they could cow us into submission or allow them to perpetuate any act capable of disrupting the free conmduct of the forthcoming elections.”

“We will treat them according to their motives. If they represent peace, we will be peaceful but, if otherwise, we will face them eye-ball to eye-ball.”

Lamido advised members at the meeting to be ready for any eventuality during the elections and added that brave men must be made to steer the committees for the election, urging them not to be intimidated or scared with arrests.

“The APC, on its own, can not do much without our bastard members in their midst whom we have sponsored to be what they are but, today, have decided to pitch camps for the fear of going to jail.”

He called on the security operatives to carry out their expected responsibilities of protection of lives of the people during the polls.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

