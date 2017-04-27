Pages Navigation Menu

You Caused Your Defeat, Go And Bury Your Head In Shame – Senator Abubakar Girei Blasts Jonathan

Senator Abubakar Girei, who represented Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone from 1999 to 2003 has slammed Jonathan for blaming his electoral defeat in 2015 presidential race on some persons.
Girei said Jonathan was the architect of his own defeat and not anyone and that he should bury his head in shame.

