You have achieved nothing in 2 years – PDP faults Buhari’s Easter message

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s Easter message, for declaring that he has worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians in the last two years. The PDP said that the Buhari-led administration had rather made living more difficult for Nigerians, as the economy had worsened from a single digit inflation […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

