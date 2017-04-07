You will die, if you hit me – Ayodele Fayose
Governor of Ekiti State,Ayodele Fayose, has sent warning to his enemies,that he was to be messed up with. He was a guest on AIT yesterday where he said that those who hit him die and those he hits dies. He said this while reacting to attacks he receives from members of the opposition party in …
The post You will die, if you hit me – Ayodele Fayose appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG