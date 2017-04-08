Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You will give account of your stewardship before God – Cardinal Okogie warns politicians

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Okogie, has warned politicians that they will some day stand before God to give account of their stewardship. Okogie gave the warning while reacting to the face-off between the Executive and the Legislative arms of the Federal Government. In a statement he personally signed, Okogie […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

You will give account of your stewardship before God – Cardinal Okogie warns politicians

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.