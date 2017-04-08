You will give account of your stewardship before God – Cardinal Okogie warns politicians
Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Okogie, has warned politicians that they will some day stand before God to give account of their stewardship. Okogie gave the warning while reacting to the face-off between the Executive and the Legislative arms of the Federal Government. In a statement he personally signed, Okogie […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
