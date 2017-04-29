Pages Navigation Menu

Young Nigerians Thieves Caught Stealing Generators In Port Harcourt

According to facebook user Merit Uruaku Onyeochawho lives in Port Harcourt 2 thieves was been caught stealing generators;

 

Forgot to post this in the morning.
The security guys in my neighbourhood caught these guys this early morning along seaside road. Affter stealing two generators (I pass my neighbour to be precise) and I bike (okada) from their neighbours in Ogoni Camp Umuebulu 1.
Actually the guy on short just came back from prison and now look at him in another mess.
They will not go and rest.

