Your leadership style is dividing Kogi people – Ex-Wada aide, Phrank tackles Governor Bello
Former Chief Communications Manager to ex-Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, Phrank Shaibu, has advised the current governor of the state, Yahaya Bello to change his style of leadership which he tagged as “divisive” in nature. Shaibu said rather than stick to a leadership style that is causing division among the people of the state, […]
Your leadership style is dividing Kogi people – Ex-Wada aide, Phrank tackles Governor Bello
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG