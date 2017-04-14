Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your leadership style is dividing Kogi people – Ex-Wada aide, Phrank tackles Governor Bello

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Chief Communications Manager to ex-Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, Phrank Shaibu, has advised the current governor of the state, Yahaya Bello to change his style of leadership which he tagged as “divisive” in nature. Shaibu said rather than stick to a leadership style that is causing division among the people of the state, […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Your leadership style is dividing Kogi people – Ex-Wada aide, Phrank tackles Governor Bello

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.