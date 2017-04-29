Your tenure has expired – Court tells CCB Chairman
An Abuja Federal High Court has informed the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Sam Saba alongside nine others, that their tenure has expired. This was made known to them on Friday. Presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, in her judgment in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/411/2016, held that the five-year tenure of the chairman and […]
