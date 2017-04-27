Youth protest against French election ends in violence

A protest by French youth against the centrist candidate, Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, turned violent on Thursday, local report said. The report stated that hundreds of school students took to the streets of the French capital saying, “Neither Le Pen nor Macron,” whose projects they said did not meet their…

