Youths beat House of Rep member to Coma

An angry set of youths in Bosso and Paiko federal constituencies of Niger State took to the streets to beat up their Representative, Salihu Adamu, into coma. According to reports, It was gathered that the federal lawmaker was initially rushed to a private hospital, following the injuries he sustained in the attack. Adamu was later …

The post Youths beat House of Rep member to Coma appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

