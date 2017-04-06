Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Youths beat House of Rep member to Coma

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An angry set of youths in Bosso and Paiko federal constituencies of Niger State took to the streets to beat up their Representative, Salihu Adamu, into coma. According to reports, It was gathered that the federal lawmaker was initially rushed to a private hospital, following the injuries he sustained in the attack. Adamu was later …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Youths beat House of Rep member to Coma appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.