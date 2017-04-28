Youths of Nigeria are the country’s secret weapon … – Richard Quest

‘The youth of Nigeria are the country’s secret weapon. I’ve been impressed with the young people I’ve met here.’ thses are the words of CNN’s presenter Richard Quest‏ who is curently in Nigeria filming around Lagos.

The English journalist and CNN repoter was spotted at Oshodi, one of Lagos’ commercial centre taking photos and making videos.

On his twiter handle Quest also said that ‘Nigeria will have the largest, most intelligent work force in the world. But needs to get its act together…’

