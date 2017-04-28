Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Youths of Nigeria are the country’s secret weapon … – Richard Quest

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Youths of Nigeria are the country’s secret weapon … – Richard Quest

‘The youth of Nigeria are the country’s secret weapon. I’ve been impressed with the young people I’ve met here.’ thses are the words of CNN’s presenter Richard Quest‏ who is curently in Nigeria filming around Lagos.

The English journalist and CNN repoter was spotted at Oshodi, one of Lagos’ commercial centre taking photos and making videos.

On his twiter handle Quest also said that ‘Nigeria will have the largest, most intelligent work force in the world. But needs to get its act together…’

Richard Quest in Lagos
Richard Quest in Lagos

The post Youths of Nigeria are the country’s secret weapon … – Richard Quest appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.