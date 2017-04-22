Youths Pass Vote Of Confidence On PMB

Nigeria Youth Leaders Assembly (NYLA) has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for his continue fight against corruption in the country.

National President of the youths, Comrade Onyeaka Chilota made this known in a telephone conversation with our correspondence in Abuja yesterday. He said the Nigeria youths has passed vote of confidence on Buhari for his commendable efforts toward the fight against corruption and numerous giant strides in developing Nigeria.

According to him, President Buhari is a trust wordy leader that always stands by his ward. “He has not said something and began to do another thing that is why we called him a trust worthy leader. He has not changed since 1985.”

The youth leader called on President Buhari to seek a second term in office, adding that the youths are ready to give him their 100 percent votes because Nigerians has no other person like him to fight corruption.

“If Buhari seek second tenure, we will vote for him, we don’t want to know how he fight the corruption, but what we are after is that corruption is been fought.

The youth called on INEC to stop receiving criminals as candidate before election, adding that they would not accept such politician that they would disqualify after election.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

