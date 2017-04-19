Youths protest Niger lawmakers’ opposition to anti-graft war

Disgruntled politicians using them—Sen Umaru

By Wole Mosadomi

MINNA— AGGRIEVED youths, yesterday, stormed major streets of Minna, the Niger State capital, alleging that the lawmakers representing the state at the National Assembly were working against the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chanting war songs against the National Assembly members from the state, the youths said the attitude of their representatives in both the Senate and House of Representatives, were contrary to the wishes of people of the state, who voted for them, especially as it related to the anti-corruption crusade of President Buhari.

They called on the lawmakers to resign if they cannot join Buhari’s anti-graft crusade.

The protesters, comprising All Progressives Congress, APC, youths, had stormed the campaign office of Senator David Umaru (Niger East) and vowed to carry their protests to the two other senatorial zones of the state.

In a swift reaction, Senator Umaru claimed that the youths must have been sponsored by some disgruntled politicians in the state, who were out to cause confusion in the country.

According to him, both the Upper and Lower chambers of the National Assembly and President Muhammad Buhari were on the same page, waging war, not only against corruption, but also working together to end recession in the country.

The Senator said: “There is excellent relationship between the National Assembly and the executive. The Senate President and the members are not working against President Buhari.”

