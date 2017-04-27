YouTube to debut Ludacris-hosted music competition series for emerging acts

YouTube is launching a new music competition series for emerging artists featuring Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato and Jason Derulo. Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America announced Wednesday that “Best.Cover.Ever” will debut on YouTube later this year. Ludacris will host the series, where pop stars will give budding artists a chance to perform a …

