YouWiN!Connect Academy: Building a Sustainable Business

Aliko Dangote Shares Exclusive Tips on Starting Small and Growing Strong The President/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, takes the YouWiN!Connect Academy stage this week with an article on “Starting Small”: I have always had a passion for business. As a child, I remember trading in confectioneries amongst my classmates. As I grew […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

