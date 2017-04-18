Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yoyow.org – the blockchain version of Facebook, Quora and Zhihu

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

yoyow.org is a Blockchain-based social media platform that developed by senior members of China Bitshares community. The team estimates to release the first version of yoyow within the next 3-4 months and the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of yoyow.org will be held on May 5 on major Chinese ICO platforms, more details regarding the crowdfunding … Continue reading Yoyow.org – the blockchain version of Facebook, Quora and Zhihu

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Yoyow.org – the blockchain version of Facebook, Quora and Zhihu appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.