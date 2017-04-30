Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yung6ix Rapper not threatened by Olamide, Phyno – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Yung6ix Rapper not threatened by Olamide, Phyno – Pulse Nigeria

Information Nigeria

Yung6ix Rapper not threatened by Olamide, Phyno
Pulse Nigeria
This 27-year-old has big plans and we are hoping they pan out for him and for the sake of those he intends to take with him. Published: 2 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Yung6ix play. Yung6ix. (Instagram ) …
I Don't Feel Threatened By Olamide Or Phyno – Rapper Yung6ix RevealsInformation Nigeria
I don't feel threatened by Olamide, Phyno – Yung6ixYNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.